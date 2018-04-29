Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee goes bold in a bikini

Popularly known as Gopi 'vahu' from the Television show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen sizzling in a bikini



Devoleena Bhattacharjee enjoying her summer in Andaman. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/devoleena

Shedding her onscreen image, the Television bahu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to be on a path to creating an image of her own; one that is not overshadowed by her most-loved character, Gopi (vahu) (daughter-in-law). While the audience is used to seeing her in sarees, heavy jewellery and makeup, this picture comes a welcome respite to her fans.

Seen donning a violet bikini, as a treat to her ardent fans and followers, Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram top share pictures of her on a beach at Andaman. She chose to caption it "mermaid".

In the recent past, Devoleena was in the news when her bank account was hacked and she lost Rs 16,000. In a statement to TOI, the actress said, "I realized today early morning when I got a message from the bank stating that Rs. 16 thousand had been withdrawn. I was confused and lost. I didn't know what to do and how to react initially. But then I immediately informed my mother and the bank manager. The amount from my account was withdrawn at around 1 am IST. I will be visiting the bank now, and later on will talk to my lawyer and will decide what to do to resolve the case."

She further added, "I am really irritated at this point of time. We earn the money after so much of hard work. I just don't understand how people can steal it so easily. The Government asks us to go cashless but even now with cash in the bank, things are not safe. The hackers are educated and they are simply misusing their talent. I really hope they understand and start using their knowledge for some better cause."

