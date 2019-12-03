Sab Kushal Mangal Trailer: Bollywood makes its another small-town comedy cum love triangle

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There seems to be something about small-town comedies that continues to attract Bollywood. Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be inspiring a lot of aspiring filmmakers to tap into the commercial prospects of the genre. We have lost count how many we have seen in the last few years, but Bollywood has made another one- Sab Kushal Mangal.

This film stars Akshaye Khanna, Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma, and Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan. If you see the trailer, it's a love triangle cum comedy set in a small town where there's a palette of humourous and idiosyncratic characters. And at the center of the tale is Khanna, a local goon who falls in love with Kishan.

We won't say the idea is fresh, but there's something about the way Khanna approaches his role that the film may be worth a watch. Take a look at the trailer right here:

There are some fine actors like Satish Kaushik and Supriya Pathak in the ensemble, and the trailer is laced with some sharp dialogues, counterproductive of films of such genre. The makers have revealed in the promo what the audiences can expect from the film, and it also introduces Khanna's character by declaring- Never seen before.

It's been a while since we saw the actor in a farcical role, given his intense choices like Mom, Ittefaq, and Section 375. We have seen the actor playing to the gallery and unabashedly hamming in films like Tees Maar Khan, Shaadi Se Pehle, and Hulchul. And it's always a delight to see him on the big screen.

The film is all set to release on January 3, 2020, and clash at the ticket windows with Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer.

