Sabarimala: Hearing on pleas against order not from January 22

The bench, which also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul, said the hearing, which is scheduled to start from January 22, might not take place

Devotees gather to offer prayers during Makaravilakku festival, at Sabarimala, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it might not start hearing pleas seeking a review of the Sabarimala verdict from January 22 as one of the judges is on medical leave. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman judge of the five-judge constitution bench, which delivered the verdict, is on leave "due to some medical reasons".

The observation came after lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara mentioned the petition filed by National Ayyappa Devotees' Association and sought live streaming of the hearing seeking review of the verdict.

