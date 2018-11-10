Sabarimala Row: 550 women of menstruating age register online for darshan

national

Padipooja was performed at the Sabarimala temple on Nov 6. Pic/PTI

A total of 550 women from the hitherto banned age group of 10 to 50 years have registered online for prayers at the Sabarimala temple during the upcoming festival season beginning on November 16.

According to the Travancore Devasom Board, till Friday close to 3.50 lakh pilgrims have booked for 'darshan' through the Kerala Police's online facility. It includes 550 women between 10 and 50 years of age, the temple custodians said.

To regulate and streamline the devotees, the online registration designed and developed by the police was opened to weed out troublemakers, who have created disturbances in the last two months. Both temple authorities and protesters stopped 15 women from the 10-50 age group from praying at the shrine in October and November.

