Sabarimala row: Kerala tense as violence engulfs shrine

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala shrine, has now decided to move the Supreme Court on Monday seeking more time to implement its order allowing women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple

The temple and surrounding areas have now come under unprecedented security

The ruckus over entry of women to Sabarimala took a violent turn on Saturday after the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi presidentKP Sasikala. The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala shrine, has now decided to move the Supreme Court on Monday seeking more time to implement its order allowing women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

The TDB's move comes a day after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, at an all-party meeting, took a firm stand that it was bound to implement the top court order and rejected suggestions by opposition parties seeking time from the court.

"We will move the Supreme court on Monday through Advocate Chandra Uday Singh," TDB President A Padmakumar said. The board had Friday said it would move the Apex Court either Saturday or Monday seeking more time to implement the September 28 verdict of the top court.

