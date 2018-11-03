Sabarimala Row: Miscreants vandalise caste-based outfit NSS office

national

Devotees take part in 'Save Sabarimala' rally during Sahasra Archana Puja Dharma Jagriti Abhiyan, in Udupi, Karnataka, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

An office of caste-based outfit Nair Service Society (NSS), which is opposing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, was vandalised in Kerala early on Friday, police said.

The office situated in Nemom near Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly pelted with stones by miscreants, who destroyed its flag pole and broke the window panes of a memorial of saint-reformer Chattampi Swamy, located in front of the building, they said. The miscreants left behind a wreath with the name of NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair on it, police said.

