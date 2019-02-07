Sabarimala Row: TDB takes a U-turn, supports SC verdict on entry of women

national

In the forenoon, the Kerala government took the stand that it was in agreement with the September 28 last year verdict and had urged dismissal of petitions seeking review of the verdict

Hindu activists hold placards bearing the image of the Kerala CM and shout slogans outside Kerala State House, in New Delhi. File Pic/AFP

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which runs the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, took a U-turn in the Supreme Court on Wednesday by supporting its verdict, which had allowed women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

The Board, which also comprises the state government nominees, told a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that it is high time that a particular class not be discriminated on the ground of "biological attributes".

In the forenoon, the Kerala government took the stand that it was in agreement with the September 28 last year verdict and had urged dismissal of petitions seeking review of the verdict.

"Article 25 (1) equally entitles all persons to practice religion," Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for TDB, told the bench, which also comprises Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The Board had earlier vehemently opposed the PIL by Indian Young Lawyers' Association saying that the celibate character of Lord Aiyappa at Sabarimala temple was a unique religious feature, which was protected under the Constitution.

"Women cannot be excluded from any walk of life on biological attributes... equality is the dominant theme of the Constitution", said Dwivedi adding that people should gracefully accept the apex court verdict.

Exclusion of women not essential: Govt

Exclusion of women from temples is not essential to the Hindu religion, the Kerala government said on Wednesday vehemently opposing in the Supreme Court a batch of petitions seeking review of its verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever