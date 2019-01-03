Sabarimala row: UDF observes Black Day

national

Clashes broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha workers and the police after they tried to enter the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sabarimala: UDF observes black day

Denouncing the entry of two women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple, the opposition, United Democratic Front (UDF), is observing a 'Black Day' in Kerala on Thursday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, had entered the hill shrine and offered prayers, following which the temple was shut for an hour for 'purification' rituals.

Later in the day, clashes broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha workers and the police after they tried to enter the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Agitators had gathered in the area to protest against the two women who entered the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on Wednesday had said strict action will be taken against those flouting rules of law and order during the bandh called for by some organisations over the entry of two women.

Furthermore, Behera directed all concerned authorities to give special attention to pilgrims so that they remain unaffected.

The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year.

Despite the apex court's ruling, a string of protests took place at the temple and its surrounding areas in the state, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever