Sabarimala verdict supporter's ashram attacked in Kerala

national

Swami Sandeepananda Giri accused the BJP-RSS combine for attack; Kerala police announced probe by special team

Hindu devotees gather at a Shiva temple during a protest against the Supreme Court verdict revoking a ban on womenÃ¢Â€Â™s entry to Sabarimala temple in October. Pic/AFP

An ashram run by a supporter of the Supreme Court's Sabarimala verdict came under attack early on Saturday, Kerala police said, and announced a probe by a special team.

While Swami Sandeepananda Giri accused the BJP-RSS combine for the attack, a Sabarimala tantri family member said the monk himself set his property ablaze to implicate the saffron brigade, who in their turn named the Left party for trying to frame them for the religious fallout.

Two cars and a two-wheeler parked outside the ashram were set on fire around 2 am, said Giri, who was present on the premises at the time. Giri has been taking a strong stand against the BJP-RSS combine in the state that has criticised the apex court's September 28 verdict opening the gates of the Lord Ayyappa shrine for all women.

The attack coming amidst an ongoing crackdown on protesters who prevented women between the 10-50 age group from entering the temple between October 17 and 22, saw Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan immediately by Giri's side. Vijayan was accompanied by Finance Minister Thomas Issac.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever