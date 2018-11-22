Saboo Siddik hold Jamnabai 2-2 with last-minute strike

football

Jamnabai Narsee's scorer Arjun Bhave (left) and Rashid Khan of Saboo Siddik at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

A Dominant Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) wasted chances galore and then conceded a goal in the final minute and were forced to share honours with a determined Saboo Siddik (Byculla) in a 2-2 draw in the MSSA-organised boys U-14 Div-IV football match at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The Jamnabai lads were distinctly superior to their opponents and immediately seized the initiative when striker Arjun Bhave scored the first goal in the fourth minute. After the change of ends, the Juhu side tried to maintain their dominance, but the Saboo Siddik lads fought on gamely and managed to level the score, with Zaid Khan firing home the equaliser in the fifth minute of the second half.

Jamnabai scored for the second time and regained the lead when Aarav Sen's shot from the edge of the box rolled into the goal after Siddik goalkeeper Bilal Mohd failed to make a regulation collection in the 13th minute of the second period. Saboo Siddik, having survived a few more attempts on their own goal, then produced a gutsy last-ditch effort and struck through Saad Khan just before the final whistle to snatch a hard-earned draw.

