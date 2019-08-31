Sabyasachi's pimped-up ride finds its way into the Beatles family

hollywood

The Sabyasachi Art Foundation, the auto's artwork acknowledges the designer's relentless love affair with '70s fashion.

Sukanya Shankar and Olivia Harrison ride Sabyasachi's bohemia-inspired auto. Pic courtesy/Anoushka Shankar's Instagram

Instagram works in mysterious ways. On one hand, it's a world cringing with TMI in which everyone seems to be on a steroid-induced euphoria, 24/7. On the other hand, a useful news platform. Sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar's recent Insta post suggests that Olivia Harrison, wife of George Harrison of the Beatles, has bought Sabyasachi's bohemia-inspired rickshaw called Calcutta '74. Anoushka shared an image of her mother Sukanya Shankar taking charge of the handlebar, while Harrison settled in the passenger seat of the rickshaw. Courtesy, The Sabyasachi Art Foundation, the auto's artwork acknowledges the designer's relentless love affair with '70s fashion, the Coromandel Coast chintz, Masulipatnam Kalamkari and folk art from Bengal. Its title, Calcutta '74, however is Sabyasachi's hat tip to the year he was born.

Part of an ongoing initiative titled Travels To My Elephant, this charity was set up by Indophile and the Asian elephant's fierce supporter Mark Shand, late brother to Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker. Sabyasachi was the sole Indian participant in the elite company of 20 designers, milliners and fashion houses including Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, Matthew Williamson, Mulberry and Zandra Rhodes.

The artwork had hit headlines earlier in July 2015 when Scottish oil tycoon Garreth Wood purchased it for £55,000 in an auction hosted by Sotheby's and presented by Selfridges. The proceeds were directed towards a charity to build elephant corridors in Assam, Sabyasachi had told the diarist then.

