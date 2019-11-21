Sachet-Parampara on Rararara song of Tanhaji: People can expect more madness

After composing the blockbuster song Bekhayali in Kabir Singh, composer duo, Sachet-Parampara, is back to woo the audience, with the theme song Rararara in Ajay Devgn's ambitious upcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Talking about the song, Parampara Thakur said, "Rararara is a war cry. We have very few songs based on war cries. This song has a motivational essence and high energy. So, given a chance, we had a brilliant time composing the track for Tanhaji and our favorite Ajay Devgn sir. The song has shaped up brilliantly in the trailer. People are tweeting and commenting a lot about the song that is playing at the back throughout the trailer."

Naturally, Sachet is elated with the response that the song is enjoying. "I am really very happy to see the response. People can expect more madness. I hope this haunting melody stays with them forever. The song was challenging yet exciting, and we discovered a new dimension altogether in music. The entire song is based on an Indian classical Raag packed with contemporary music," he added.

Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji is directed by Om Raut. The Ajay Devgn co-production casts the actor as Tanaji Malusare, a Maratha military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Tanhaji will open in 3D version, besides in regular format, and the film reunites Ajay with wife Kajol on screen.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates