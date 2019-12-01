Inside Videos: Shivansh Joshi turns 2; Nisha Kaur Weber, Rahyl Deshmukh, Devi Suri attend

Sachiin Joshi and Urvashi Sharma celebrated their son Shivansh Joshi's birthday on November 30 and it was truly a starry affair. Right from Daniel Weber to Genelia Deshmukh to Karanvir Bohra, a lot of celebrities arrived for the bash.

One of the first few people to be spotted was Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber with their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Take a look at the video right here:

Also spotted was Kanchi Kaul with kids Azai and Ivarr Ahluwalia, have a look at the video right here:

And the hosts for the evening, Sachiin Joshi and Urvashi Sharma also arrived with their birthday boy, take a look:

And then came Genelia Deshmukh with children Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh, check the video right here:

Here's an adorable video of Karanvir Bohra with his children Vienna and Bella, take a look:

And here's an inside video from the celebrations, don't miss it:

Sachiin Joshi has acted in a lot of films like Aazaan, Mumbai Mirror, and the recently released Amavas. Coming to Urvashi Sharma, she made her debut in 2007 with the thriller Naqaab and also acted with Akshay Kumar in the comedy Khatta Meetha.

