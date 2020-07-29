Sachin Bamgude and Swwapnil Joshi To Come Up With Something New

Pune’s well-known finance company S. P. Enterprises’s chairman Sachin Bamgude is soon to embark on a new project with Marathi industry’s chocolate hero Swwapnil Joshi. Sachin Bamgude has hinted at in his yesterday's Facebook live session with Swwapnil Joshi. He said, “Soon, coming up with something new”. But what is this new project? Is it a film? A television or web series? a play? or something else? Well, it’s still a surprise. It seems like we will have to wait for it.

Entrepreneur Sachin Bamgude is a well-known businessman, chairperson of one of the leading finance company’s S. P. Enterprises based in Pune. Established in 2008 and now slowly as moving ahead the firm has made its presence in a lot of cities of India including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Surat, Udaipur, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Indore, and Goa. Sachin Bamgude has surely shown the way to success to many entrepreneurs.

In recent past, Sachin Bamgude has produced a beautiful film Love You Zindagi with a popular star cast like Sachin Pilgaonkar and Prarthana Behere; which did a great business on box office and was a sure hit. Bamgude’s recent announcement of something new coming up has surely left us amused and everyone is intrigued to know about this new upcoming surprise soon. Of course, it’s worth the wait when it includes the names of a superstar from M-Town and a popular entrepreneur. Now let’s wait for this big surprise.

