Sachin Pilot: BJP government responsible for Rajasthan's deteriorating law, order

Representational Picture

Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot blamed the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state for the deteriorating law and order situation, courtesy the divide and rule policy it had adopted. Terming the incidents of loot and arson reported in the state during the Bharat Bandh called by some Dalit groups on Monday to protest dilution of the SC/ST Act as "unfortunate", he said that the state government has totally failed on all fronts in dealing with the situation.

In a press statement, Pilot said that the onus of the deteriorating law and order situation goes to BJP government which failed to predict the intensity of the bandh and hence couldn't stop violence and arson on streets. "Today (on Tuesday), the situation has worsened to the extent that Dalit leaders' houses have also been torched," he added. Pilot also expressed his surprise at the statement issued by the BJP holding Congress accountable for the situation in the state, and state people will give a "befitting reply to the insensitiveness and apathy" of the ruling BJP by electing Congress in the forthcoming elections.

