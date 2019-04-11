Sachin Pilot: BJP using martyrs to hide its failures

national

Amit Deshmukh and Sachin Pilot respond to Narendra Modi's charges and provide a counter-narrative in Latur

Cong MLA Amit Deshmukh

Younger Congress leaders have decided to take PM Narendra Modi head on, unlike their more seasoned party members. Hours after Modi addressed a gathering in Latur on Tuesday, deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot and Cong MLA from Latur Amit Deshmukh accused BJP and the PM of raking up security issues in public rallies only to hide their failures.

Former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Amit was speaking at a Congress rally in Latur immediately after the PM's event. The prime minister in his Latur rally had announced his plan to start a pension scheme for small-time traders in the country. Puncturing his claims, Deshmukh said that in Modi's regime, traders were losing their business. "What would one do if he or she is not able to continue or sustain the business? It is obvious that the owner would take retirement. It is evident from Modi's concern for them," he said.

Also Read: Sachin Pilot: Wave of change across India; Cong, allies to do well in LS polls



Congress leaders addressed a gathering shortly after the PM’s address in the district

Playing with words, much like his late father Vilasrao, Deshmukh junior said, "No Narendra and Devendra. Only Machhindra." Congress has fielded Machhindra Kamat against BJP's Sudhakar Shrangare in Latur.

Close on the heels of Deshmukh, Pilot too began his speech on an aggressive note. The deputy chief minister of Rajasthan slammed the BJP regime for hidings its failure under the guise of national security issues. While the Congress party number was reduced merely to 44 MPs in 2014, Pilot mentioned that it was because people gave a chance to the BJP. "I can understand BJP talking about past governments during the 2014 poll campaign as Modi had never got an opportunity. But when the nation has already elected him with majority once, why are Modi and his men still talking about past Congress rule and not about the NDA's success?" he questioned, adding, "Under the guise of national security, the BJP is using martyrs to hide its failure."

Also Read: Election 2019: Congress trying to finish neo-middle class in country, says Narendra Modi



Congress leaders Amit Deshmukh and Shivraj Patil

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil told the voters that BJP leaders were misleading them by spreading rumors like the Congress wanting to repeal section 124 (A) of the IPC (sedition). "No one can repeal the said section. But the Congress wants to stop its misuse and hence it has been mentioned in the manifesto," he clarified.

Interesting fight in Latur

The Latur seat is likely to see an interesting fight this election season with two gen next leaders battling it out in the region dominated by late Vilasrao Deshmukh's family. While Amit Deshmukh is trying to put all his weight behind the Congress candidate Kamat to win the seat the party had lost in 2014, BJP's Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar is heading Shrangare's campaign. Nilangekar's grandfather Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, hailing from Latur, too was a former chief minister from the Congress, while Sambhaji is a cabinet minister and guardian minister in Devendra Fadnavis' government.

View: Amit Deshmukh: Congress leader who is more than Riteish Deshmukh's brother

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates