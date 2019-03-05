Sachin Pilot: Don't question IAF's courage, but don't politicize too

national

The Rajasthan Congress chief said that figures of terrorists killed in these strikes as claimed by BJP President Amit Shah had created a controversy

Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday termed it as wrong to question the IAF's bravery but added that it was equally wrong to politicize the IAF bombing of the terrorist camp in Pakistan.

Pilot told the media here: "Indian Army, Navy and Air Force reflect and symbolize the honour and esteem of the nation. We were, are and shall be proud of our forces, always, irrespective of which party controls the government."

But he said it was wrong to politicize the issue of the surgical strikes and quoted the example of Karnataka BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa who reportedly said that this shall help his party to win 22 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Yeddyurappa's statement "shows a political mindset. He should not have made those remarks", said Pilot.

The Rajasthan Congress chief said that figures of terrorists killed in these strikes as claimed by BJP President Amit Shah had created a controversy.

"The need of the hour is to de-politicize the entire issue."

Earlier, Union Minister of State Rajendra Singh Rathore told Congress leader Kapil Sibal to go to Balakot in Pakistan if he wanted proof of the air strikes of February 26.

Sibal on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicizing terror.

Rathore tweeted: "You believe international media over own intelligence agencies? You seem happy when media quoted by you says 'no losses in strike'?

The Indian Air Force bombed training camps run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Balakot in Pakistan after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Kashmir on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever