Sachin Pilot: Farmer who committed suicide wasn't under debt

A farmer who committed suicide blamed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot for not waiving bank loans

Sachin Pilot. Pic/ANI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday that the farmer who committed suicide recently in Sri Ganganagar district "wasn't actually under debt".

He said, "From whatever information I have received so far, the person was not actually under debt. However, the incident is regrettable. The state government is fully committed in securing a better future for the farmers in the state."

He added, "We have given some commitments in our manifesto and the government is absolutely confident and will ensure that the farming community will have a better future in the state. We are putting a lot of efforts to elevate their condition. The government is announcing financial help to the farmers and we have made it clear that all loans that the farmers have taken will be waived off."

Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Dy CM:Matter is under investigation.Incident (farmer suicide) is regrettable. From whatever info I have received so far, the person was not actually under debt. Govt of Rajasthan is fully committed in securing a better future for the framers in the state. pic.twitter.com/xEWztbInxW — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

Sohan Lal committed suicide on Sunday and left behind a note which was apparently written by him wherein he accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot of not fulfilling the pre-poll promise of waiving bank loans.

The farmer had also apparently shot a video on his mobile phone and uploaded it on social media.

In the alleged note, Sohan Lal wrote, "I am going to end my life today. Nobody is at fault in this. (Ashok) Gehlot and (Deputy Chief Minister) Sachin Pilot are responsible for my death. They had made a statement that they will waive off our loans within 10 days... What has happened to their promise? It is time to bow down the government today."

The note said and urged people to look after the members of his family."I am committing suicide on behalf of all farmer brothers," he wrote.

Investigation in this matter is underway.

