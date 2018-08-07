Sachin Pilot: Hundreds of farmers' suicides in Rajasthan during BJP rule

national

Sachin Pilot said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should tell people that how farmers' suicides have increased the pride of the state as she is taking out the 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra'

Accusing the BJP of ignoring the agriculture sector, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot today alleged that hundreds of farmers have committed suicide in the state because of the Raje government's policies. Pilot said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should tell people that how farmers' suicides have increased the pride of the state as she is taking out the 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.'

Raje began her Yatra on Saturday. She will cover 165 out of total 200 assembly constituencies during the yatra which will culminate in Ajmer's Pushkar town on September 30. He said that chief minister is taking out her yatra but on the other hand, the "pride of the state" is being hurt with incidents of suicide by farmers. "Ignorance towards agriculture and farmers increased in the BJP government's rule. Hundreds of farmers have committed suicide because of the government's policies," he alleged in a statement.

Posing another question to chief minister, Pilot said that she should tell people that how suicides by farmers has increased the pride of the state. 'On the one hand, the chief minister is on her yatra and on the other hand incidents like suicide by the farmers are happening which is hurting the pride of the state,' he said.

Leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly Rameshwar Dudi also criticised the Raje government and demanded white paper in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly on the issue of suicide by farmers in the state. 'The government should present a factual report about the suicide by farmers in the state in the last four-and-a-half years,' Dudi said.

Meanwhile, district congress committee held a protest at civil lines railway crossing while accusing the government of showing apathy towards the issues of farmers. The district congress committee president Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the chief minister should stop her 'fake' yatra and meet the agrieved family of farmer Manglaram Meghwal who committed suicide in Nagaur yesterday. "Manglaram's suicide has exposed the state government which is taking no care of the farmers," he said while addressing the party workers during the protest.

