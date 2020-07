Sachin Pilot: I am not joining BJP

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he is "not" joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I am not joining BJP," said Pilot in a telephonic conversation with ANI. The comments came a day after he was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee chief by the party.



The decision to sack Pilot was taken yesterday after a CLP meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At the meeting, as many as 102 MLAs unanimously demanded that Pilot should be removed from the party.



The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot has been camping in Delhi.



A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State.

