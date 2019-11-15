Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar back and across: Sach a challenging quiz!

ACROSS:

3 SRT scored his first double hundred in Tests here (9)

4 The old name of the city in which SRT scored his first Test hundred on Indian soil (6)

6 This paceman made his debut in the Test in which SRT scored his third hundred on Australian soil (5)

9 The nickname of one of SRT's two teammates in his last Test in 2013-14, who weren't born when he made his Test debut in 1989-90 (5)

14 The venue where it all began for SRT, when he was 16 years and 205 days old (8,7)

16 The 1997-98 series between India and Australia was billed as a battle between SRT and him (5)

17 SRT added 133 with him for the 10th wicket against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2004-05 (6)

20 SRT reminded him of himself (7)

22 The number of Test hundreds scored by SRT in the Caribbean (3)

23 SRT's score in each innings of the historic Kolkata Test of the 2000-01 series against Australia (3)

24 SRT's predecessor and successor as captain of India (5)

25 ………. drive – The stroke SRT famously eschewed when he scored an unbeaten 241 against Australia at Sydney in 2003-04 (5)

27 SRT scored three Test centuries in this Australian city (6)

28 He scored a century for Australia in the same Test in which SRT scored his third Test hundred and Kapil Dev took his 400th Test wicket (3)

30 The city in which SRT fell short by 12 runs of becoming the youngest centurion in Test history (6)

32 SRT scored 122 in this city, in what was his fourth Test on English soil (10)

33 The initials of the association where SRT played three Tests and also scored 175 against Australia in an ODI (3)

34 SRT scored a half-century on his Test debut against Pakistan at Karachi, right? (5)

DOWN:

1 SRT was this New Zealand bowler's first Test victim (4)

2 The initials of the venue where SRT scored 114 against Australia in 1991-92 (4)

5 An extraordinary one-handed catch by SRT resulted in this batsman's dismissal at Lord's in 1990 (5,4)

6 SRT was the first captain to be presented this trophy in 1996 (6,8)

7 The number of double centuries SRT scored in the calendar year of 2004 (3)

8 SRT completed a century of Test appearances at this venue (4)

10 Initials of the association which hosted SRT's 200th Test (3)

11 The first name of the wicketkeeper in Bradman's Dream XI, of which SRT was a part, as per 'Bradman's Best,' the book chronicled by Roland Perry (3)

12 He held an acrobatic catch to dismiss SRT for 169 at Cape Town in 1996-97 (6)

13 What Sachin 'scored' in 14 of his 329 Test innings (4)

15 This batsman scored a century on his Test debut in the same innings in which SRT scored 155 against South Africa at Bloemfontein in 2001-02 (8,6)

18 SRT dismissed three Australians in the final session of an extraordinary Test match at this venue (4)

19 More on SRT the bowler. The batsman who was bowled by him off the last ball of a day's play in a Test in Pakistan in 2003-04 (4,4)

21 He top-scored for India in the innings in which SRT scored his first Test century on Australian soil (4)

25 The city in which SRT scored his last Test century on South African soil (4,4)

26 The initials of the association at whose ground SRT surpassed SMG's tally of 34 Test centuries (4)

29 He made his debut in the same Test as SRT, but did not play another Test thereafter (5)

31 SRT's epic innings against Pakistan at Chennai in 1998-99 ended when he holed out to this cricketer in the deep (5)

35 SRT won this 15 times as Test captain (4)

ENTER TO WIN

Email the solved grid to 1989debut@mid-day.com and win exciting prizes for all correct entries. Don't forget to mention your full name and mobile number.

Make sure the solutions reach us by November 18, Monday. Winners will be announced on November 20, Wednesday.

