Sachin Tendulkar and Co turn up to vote at MCA elections

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, former national chief selector Sandeep Patil, current national selector Jatin Paranjape, ex-India batsman Vinod Kambli, ex-India wicketkeeper-batsman Samir Dighe, who cast their vote for the first time in today's Mumbai Cricket Association's elections.

"Everyone has turned up (to vote) for the interest of Mumbai Cricket Association. Whatever Mumbai has been able to achieve in the past so many years should continue," Tendulkar said after voting.

Thanks to the Lodha Committee recommendations, international players can vote in their respective state associations.

Ex-Test greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri were unable to vote since they are in Vizag for the opening India vs South Africa Test.

Patil, it can be recalled, contested the MCA polls in 1996 and 1998 for a place in the MCA managing committee. He won on both occasions without even being part of his group’s campaign.

Familiar faces were seen at the Wankhede Stadium this morning for the MCA’s elections for which the post of the president has already been claimed by Dr Vijay Patil, who faced no opposition, as did Sanjay Naik, who will be the association’s new secretary.

As many as 27 candidates are in the fray for a place in the nine slots available on the apex council and it has to be seen if former first-class players Ravi Thakkar and Amit Dani get voted.

