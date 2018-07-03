Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan's selfie in Maharashtrian 'topi' goes viral

Sachin Tendulkar was seen having fun with Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan

Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar got filmy as he posted this picture wearing the traditional Maharashtrian'topi'with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram yesterday. He captioned the picture, "Jab SRK met SRT."

Speaking about the tour of England starting today, Sachin Tendulkar feels India has headed to the gruelling tour of England with "the most complete fast-bowling attack in many many years", a "luxury" that was not there during his 24 years in international cricket.

India are starting their nearly three-month tour of United Kingdom with two T20 Internationals in Ireland from June 27 but all eyes will be on the five-Test series starting August 1 in Birmingham. "This is the most complete fast-bowling attack that India have had in many many years. In my assessment, this attack would go as one of the best," Tendulkar told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

The maestro, who played an incredible 200 Tests in his illustrious career, said even though India have had some quality seamers but never had the "luxury" of an attack of such variety.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made headlines for hosting Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement bash. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

