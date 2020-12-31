Sachin Tendulkar: Australian batting line-up looks unsettled

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has played against some of the finest Australian teams in his time but when he looks at their current batting line-up, he feels it is less settled with some playing for their spots. Following India's win at Melbourne after the Adelaide debacle, Tendulkar spoke about Australian batsmanship and Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy.

Lack of intent?

"When I look at this Australian batting line-up and look at some of the earlier line-ups, I feel earlier line-ups were settled. Those players batted with a different kind of intent but this team doesn't look very settled," Tendulkar said.



Australia's Steven Smith during a training session at the MCG yesterday. Pic/AFP

In three completed Australian innings in the first two Tests, the Indian bowlers bundled them out for 191, 195 and 200 respectively, something not heard of in the days of Allan Border, Mark Taylor, the Waugh brothers. Or during Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Damien Martyn, Adam Gilchrist and even Michael Clarke's time. "In this current Australian team, there are players who are not in good form and are unsure about their spots. In earlier teams, those batsmen batted in their slots as there was a lot of surety in their batting line-up," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar was all praise for Rahane's captaincy as well as his match-changing hundred. "I felt this was a brilliant performance by our team, the manner in which our team was able to play and the way Ajinkya led the team. Also if you look at senior cricketers and their contribution, it has been good," he said.

No comparisons, please

For someone who has always disapproved of any sort of comparisons, Tendulkar didn't want to compare the leadership styles of Rahane and Virat Kohli. "People shouldn't get into comparisons with Virat. Ajinkya has different personality. His intent was aggressive. I would like to remind everyone that they are both Indians and they both play for India, so no individuals comes above India," he said.

