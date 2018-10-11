Search

Sachin Tendulkar camps slated for November

Oct 11, 2018, 10:40 IST | A Correspondent

Richard Goatley, CEO of Middlesex Cricket said that the county is looking forward to work with Bayside Sports at the camps designed by India's cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy's (TMGA) camps will be held at MIG Cricket Club and DY Patil Stadium next month. Bayside Sports will provide local elite coaches to work with Middlesex professional cricketers and coaches at the camps.

The Bishop's School will host camps in Pune. Apart from skills, the camps will teach kids the values of sportsmanship, sports psychology and integrity. For more details, visit www.camptendulkarmga.in

