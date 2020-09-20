Sachin Tendulkar, Dada admire cute little Sara
Sachin Tendulkar recently Instagrammed the above throwback picture with daughter Sara
India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar recently Instagrammed the above throwback picture with daughter Sara for his 26.7 million followers and captioned it: "Where else can I get itna "Sara" cuteness!"
View this post on Instagram
Where else can I get itna “Sara” cuteness! ð #tbt #throwbackthursday
BCCI boss and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, known as Dada, replied: "Amazing picture Sachin...I have seen her in Anjali's lap in New Zealand for the first time, up the whole nite..." Tendulkar was quick to add: "It's amazing how time flies & how fast our children grow up!"
