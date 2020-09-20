Search

Sachin Tendulkar, Dada admire cute little Sara

Updated: 20 September, 2020 11:21 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar recently Instagrammed the above throwback picture with daughter Sara

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar recently Instagrammed the above throwback picture with daughter Sara for his 26.7 million followers and captioned it: "Where else can I get itna "Sara" cuteness!"

 
 
 
BCCI boss and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, known as Dada, replied: "Amazing picture Sachin...I have seen her in Anjali's lap in New Zealand for the first time, up the whole nite..." Tendulkar was quick to add: "It's amazing how time flies & how fast our children grow up!"

First Published: 20 September, 2020 11:19 IST

sachin tendulkarSara Tendulkarcricket newssports news

