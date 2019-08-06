Sachin Tendulkar: Dale Steyn always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and AB de Villers took to Twitter to bid farewell to Dale Steyn who retired from Test cricket

AB de Villiers kissing Dale Steyn after the latter took a Test wicket. (Pic/ AB de Villiers Instagram)

The cricketing fraternity has not kept calm ever since Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter a day after the pacer retired, to say the Steyn always challenged batsmen to bring their A game.

Sachin Tendulkar in a tweet said he loved watching and playing against Dale Steyn.

"Wishing you all the very best for the future @DaleSteyn62. You always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground. It's been a joy to watch you bowl and play against you," Tendulkar tweeted.

Steyn announced his retirement from the Test cricket with immediate effect. Dale Steyn said that Test cricket remains in his eyes the ultimate form of cricket, but he had to retire from the game to prolong his career.

He continues to remain available for South Africa in both One-Day International and T20 International cricket.

"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally," Steyn said in a statement.

"It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport," he added.

The fast bowler represented South Africa in 93 Tests and took 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for his nation in the longest format as he went past Shaun Pollock earlier this year.

Other prominent personalities from the cricket world also took to Twitter to wish Steyn the best of luck for his life post Test cricket. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli tweeted, "A true champion of the game. Happy retirement to the pace machine"

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers put out an emotional message for Dale Steyn along-with a picture where ABD is seen kissing Steyn after the latter took a wicket in a Test. The batting maestro wrote. "Too many memories to mention! We started together many years back and I had the privilege and front row seats of watching. @DaleSteyn62. turn into the best bowler of his time. You are the greatest, an even better…"

Too many memories to mention! We started together many years back and I had the privilege and front row seats of watching @DaleSteyn62 turn into the best bowler of his time. You are the greatest, an even better… https://t.co/Ujgv54bKTI — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 5, 2019

With inputs from IANS

