Sachin Tendulkar dismisses Perth pitch's 'average' rating

cricket

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 45-year-old said that there is a need of pitches like Perth in order to revive the Test cricket, adding that the track was by no means 'average.'

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his disagreement over the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to rate the Perth pitch, where India and Australia played their second Test of the ongoing four-match series, as `average.'

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 45-year-old said that there is a need of pitches like Perth in order to revive the Test cricket, adding that the track was by no means 'average.'

"Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed. This pitch was by no means 'Average,' Tendulkar wrote.

ICC had given the 'average' rating to the Perth pitch which is the lowest possible pass mark provided by the global governing body while evaluating the pitch and outfield of a Test ground.

Many former players including Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson and English cricketer Michael Vaughan had expressed their discontent with the decision. While Johnson had said that there was "nothing wrong" with the track, Vaughan had termed the wicket as "tremendously exciting."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever