Sachin Tendulkar fans angry after Cricket Australia's cheeky tweet on his birthday

Artists give final touches to a portrait of Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar made with paper at the RM Bhatt High School in Parel yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Fans of Sachin Tendulkar were left fuming yesterday after Cricket Australia poked fun at the Little Master on his 45th birthday. The board posted a video of retired Australian speedster Damien Fleming - who shares his birthday with Tendulkar - clean bowling the Indian great with a quick delivery. "Some @bowlologist gold from the man himself, happy birthday, Damien Fleming!" Cricket Australia quipped in its tongue-in-cheek message.



Damien Fleming

The humour was lost on Tendulkar's millions of subcontinent fans, who seemed to miss the joke. "No matter how many bans, Australians will never change," wrote one online user. "Hi, could you please check the full footage of that match to know that @bowlologist got swing because of any sandpaper or sugar?????" wrote another fan, also alluding to the affair that saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft suspended recently.

