Sachin Tendulkar feasts on his favourite fast food - vada pav. See photo

Cricket legend and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar is a well-known foodie to all his peers and family. Sachin Tendulkar has always maintained that he is a passionate foodie but it is also a well known fact as to which is one of his favourite foods.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is also one of the most active sports celebrities on social media, recently took to photo-sharing platform Instagram to share a picture while he was busy snacking on his favourite fast food—vada pav—and captioned it: “Vada Pav was, is and always will be one of my favourite snacks.

Sachin Tendulkar also said that he "happened to have an unexpected visitor who looked keen to have one too...Swipe to see the visitor." He then posted a picture of a cat looking on.

In August, Sachin Tendulkar's mother, Rajni turned 83. Since the family could not meet up due to the coronavirus-caused lockdown, they celebrated the occasion virtually.

Sachin was joined by brothers Ajit, Nitin, sisters and others family members over a video call. He shared these pictures for his 26.3 million followers on the photo sharing site Instagram and wrote: "Had a fun evening celebrating our Aai's 83rd birthday with all my brothers & sisters who joined us over a video call."

