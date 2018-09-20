Sachin Tendulkar finds Love Sonia 'hard-hitting'

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar posted this picture with his wife Anjali, lead character Mrunal Thakur and director Tabrez Noorani, on social media

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is mighty impressed with the film Love Sonia, a story about a young girl's journey to rescue her sister from the dangerous world of flesh trade.

He posted this picture with his wife Anjali, lead character Mrunal Thakur and director Tabrez Noorani, on social media and wrote: "Watched #LoveSonia, a movie that talks about the trafficking of young girls and the harsh realities they face. Very hard-hitting, with a ray of hope towards the end. Brilliant acting too. A must watch. Awareness of the issue is a step towards saving girls from this trap."

Sachin Tendulkar was also in the news recently for selling off his 20 percent stakes in the football team Kerala Blasters which participates in the Indian Super League. Sachin Tendulkar in a statement said, "In its fifth year, it is important that the club puts the building blocks for the next five years and beyond. It is also a time for me to reflect on the role that I should play. After reflecting and much discussion with my team, I have decided to exit my association with Kerala Blasters as a co-promoter."

