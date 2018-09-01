Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic as U2 band's single completes 31 years

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar takes to social media and talks about his favourite U2 band song

Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar loves his music. Yesterday, SRT tweeted lyrics from the track Where The Streets Have No Name by Dublin-based band U2, one of his favourites, after the single completed 31 years.



Sachin Tendulkar

"I want to run, I want to hide I want to tear down the walls that hold me inside I wanna reach out and touch the flame Where the streets have no name" Always loved this song!! Can't believe it's already been 31 years! @U2 ," Tendulkar, who is believed to have an extensive collection of music, wrote.

