Sachin Tendulkar goes gaga over Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor

Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar has praised cine icons Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor for their movie "102 Not Out". "102 Not Out" is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name



Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar has praised cine icons Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor for their movie "102 Not Out". "102 Not Out" is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name.

In Umesh Shukla's "102 Not Out", Big B is seen as a centenarian father to his 75-year-old son -- essayed by Rishi -- who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive. The record is held by a 118-year-old Chinese man.

"Many congratulations to Saumya and Umesh for this wonderful movie and to great actors Amitji and Rishiji along with Jimit Trivedi. I thought it was a fantastic movie," Tendulkar said in a statement to IANS.

"I have grown up watching Amitji and Rishiji. Their acting skill is on some different level, but I will say that in this movie there was a unique engagement in the film with many relevant messages. All in all, I will say that the movie was very good. I enjoyed it along with my friends and family," he added. Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Shukla's Benchmark Pictures, the film opened on May 4.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever