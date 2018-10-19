Search

Sachin Tendulkar has made a Dussehra vow. Here's what it is...

Oct 19, 2018, 10:04 IST | A Correspondent

The batting great then shared festive greeting with everyone with a message

Sachin Tendulkar

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, on the occasion of Dussehra, batted for a clean life and also urged fellow countrymen to hit all evils for a six. In a video posted on Twitter, the Master Blaster, 45, is seen holding a bat with nine balloons - with unhealthy habits, laziness, selfishness, jealousy, self obsession, procrastination, ego, anger and greed written on it - stuck on the wall in front of him.

The batting great then shared festive greeting with everyone with a message. "Happy Dussehra to one and all," Tendulkar said to his 27.4 million twitter followers. "This year let's knock the evil for a six. Let's have a positive year ahead."

Tendulkar then starts bursting the balloons one by one with a ball to indicate the banishing of evil.

