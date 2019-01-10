Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Cheteshwar Pujara and bowlers for epic victory

cricket

Tendulkar felt Pujara, who scored 521 runs in the series, laid the foundation for India's victory

Sachin Tendulkar during an event yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Team India's historic series triumph in Australia was lauded by legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli & Co retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 victory margin on Monday.

Tendulkar heaped praise on India's bowling attack and No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who slammed three centuries and a half century in the four-Test series. "The brand of cricket that India have produced Down Under has been magnificent," said Tendulkar during the launch of the 'Keep Moving' initiative by IDBI Federal Life Insurance yesterday.

Tendulkar felt Pujara, who scored 521 runs in the series, laid the foundation for India's victory. "Pujara has been outstanding. The number of statements made on Pujara, which ideally weren't in his favour, kind of undermined [diminished] his contribution. Along with [Pujara], [we] cannot ignore the bowlers' contribution. They have [also] done exceedingly well.

"Pujara has been instrumental in laying that solid foundation on which there were a number of guys who went out and got runs. But [still] if I have to pin-point one guy then Pujara stands out along with the fast bowlers," said Tendulkar.

About the bowling unit, Tendulkar said: "It was not just about the new ball, it was also to do with the old ball and how consistently one could bowl at 140 kmph. That was something, which was pleasing to the eye."

