Sachin Tendulkar, Hrithik Roshan laud 'inspiring' mountaineer Arjun Vajpai

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Hrithik Roshan were among many who congratulated mountaineer Arjun Vajpai, 24, who has become the youngest person in the world to have scaled six peaks above 8,000 metres and says that he will inspire generations to come.



Tendulkar tweeted, " Great work, @ArjunV_everest. Your journey has truly been inspiring. Keep working hard always. #DreamsComeTrue." Meanwhile, Hrithik wrote, "Congratulations arjun !!! Unbelievable ! I know how hard and how long u trained for this victory ! Very inspiring ! More power to you."

