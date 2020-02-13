Search

Sachin Tendulkar impressed with 'new rapper in town' Vinod Kambli

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 08:58 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar had earlier challenged his friend Vinod Kambli to come up with a cricketing version of Cricket Wali Beat

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli recently responded to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's challenge by performing a rap song. Tendulkar had earlier challenged his friend Kambli to come up with a cricketing version of Cricket Wali Beat, the song the Master Blaster had performed with singer Sonu Nigam in 2017. The southpaw had just one week at his disposal.


Kambli recently tweeted a video of him rapping the song. He also shared a message along with it which read, "Dear Master Blaster, Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta! This is my version of the Rap of "Cricket Wali Beat Pe"! kase watle (did you like it?) @sachin_rt #CricketWaliBeat."

Tendulkar retweeted Kambli's post and replied, "That was really impressive, @vinodkambli349! Looks like there's a new rapper in town."

