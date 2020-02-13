Sachin Tendulkar impressed with 'new rapper in town' Vinod Kambli

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli recently responded to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's challenge by performing a rap song. Tendulkar had earlier challenged his friend Kambli to come up with a cricketing version of Cricket Wali Beat, the song the Master Blaster had performed with singer Sonu Nigam in 2017. The southpaw had just one week at his disposal.

Dear Master Blaster,



Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, Toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta! ðÂÂÂ



This is my version of the Rap ðÂÂÂ of “Cricket Wali Beat Pe”! ðÂÂÂ



à¤Âà¤¸à¤Â à¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¤²à¤Â @sachin_rt #CricketWaliBeat pic.twitter.com/gdgkxluj9o — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) February 3, 2020



Kambli recently tweeted a video of him rapping the song. He also shared a message along with it which read, "Dear Master Blaster, Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta! This is my version of the Rap of "Cricket Wali Beat Pe"! kase watle (did you like it?) @sachin_rt #CricketWaliBeat."

That was really impressive, @vinodkambli349!

Looks like there's a new rapper in town. ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/kPT6kntHuC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2020

Tendulkar retweeted Kambli's post and replied, "That was really impressive, @vinodkambli349! Looks like there's a new rapper in town."

