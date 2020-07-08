Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates plasma donation center at Seven Hills Hospital

Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday inaugurated a plasma donation center at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

India has reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated, the Health Ministry informed.

On Tuesday, a total of 5,134 new COVID-19 cases and 224 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 2,17,121, Public Health Department said.

According to the official data, 3,296 patients were discharged today. The total number of positive cases includes 1,18,558 recovered, 9250 deaths and 89,294 active cases.

Meanwhile, one new COVID-19 case reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. The total number of cases in the area is now at 2,335, including 352 active cases and 1,735 discharges, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

