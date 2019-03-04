Sachin Tendulkar: Indian parents more open to alternative careers

cricket

Indian parents are now more open-minded and allow their wards the liberty to pursue alternative careers in dance, culinary arts and not just the hackneyed medicine and engineering, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said yesterday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Goa, the Bharat Ratna awardee said: "Parents are open-minded now. You have so many celebrated chefs and professional dancers. India is slowly changing. And it's all about giving them [youth] opportunity at the right time and platform," Tendulkar said. "As far as our country is concerned, today the choice is not just confined to whether you want to be a doctor or an engineer," he added.

