Sachin Tendulkar is now a repair specialist at home

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar may be a demi-god to many fans, but he has revealed that in order to keep himself occupied, he does repair work at his home. Speaking on the latest episode of comedian Vikram Sathaye's podcast, Viu's What the Duck 3, Tendulkar said: "I would just repair. Previously, even in the dressing room I used to enjoy repairing things.

"Now, I would take that passion of reconstructing things back home. I would re-work on the paintings, the fan, glass windows. Basically, anything I could put my hand on. Anjali always asks me why I do this and would never be happy with this thought." For the episode, Tendulkar had Virender Sehwag for company. Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013.

