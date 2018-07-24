Sachin Tendulkar is the new face of Western Railway

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Ravindra Bhakar, said these three issues have always been the major areas of concern for WR as these aspects are directly connected with passengers

Sachin Tendulkar

Master blaster and Mumbai boy Sachin Tendulkar has become the new face of Western Railway, to promote a special awareness campaign on sensitive issues like trespassing, women's safety and cleanliness.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Ravindra Bhakar, said these three issues have always been the major areas of concern for WR as these aspects are directly connected with passengers.

In the past too, WR has conducted various special awareness campaigns by roping in several celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Diljit Dosanjh, Zoya Akhtar and John Abraham. The special awareness campaign will consist of various short video/audio recording clips of Tendulkar which will be played on LCD/LED screens across WR for next few months.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates