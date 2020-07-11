Sachin Tendlkarr: Only Jimmy Anderson could bowl reverse outswinger

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes James Anderson is the only bowler who could bowl a "reverse outswinger" with a wrist position of a conventional inswinger. Tendulkar has termed that 'reverse' reverse swing. Speaking to West Indies legend Brian Lara on his 100MB app, Tendulkar explained why Anderson could be vital for England in the ongoing Test against West Indies. "With reverse swing, Jimmy Anderson was possibly the first bowler who bowled reverse swing also reverse," Tendulkar told Lara.

According to Tendulkar, when he checked Anderson's wrist position, he saw him bowling the reverse outswinger but with wrist position of conventional inswinger, which is unheard of. "What I experienced, over a period of time, that he would hold the ball as if he was bowling outswinger, but the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in.

"...and number of batters would look at the wrist position, and what he has actually done, he's shown you that he's bowling inswing, but the imbalance between both sides of the ball would take the ball away from you," he added.

