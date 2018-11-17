Sachin Tendulkar painting to adorn Don Bradman museum

cricket

It can recalled that the late Sir Don Bradman invited Tendulkar for his 90th birthday at Adelaide in 1998

A Portrait of India's cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will be unveiled at the Bradman Museum on December 2 in Bowral, New South Wales.

"We are trying to invite the Indian team and will be happy if at least a few players are present. An invitation will also be sent to Tendulkar but we respect his busy schedule," said Monica Donoso, the Media and Cultural Projects Officer at Bradman Centre. The portrait is sketched by Dave Thomas.

It can recalled that the late Sir Don Bradman invited Tendulkar for his 90th birthday at Adelaide in 1998. Tendulkar visited the batting great along with Shane Warne.

"I was fortunate to spend time with the legendary batsman when he visited the Bradman museum. It took about a month to prepare this portrait which has Sachin in two different poses (sitting on a stool and raising his bat after a century). He is a wonderful man and was very cooperative during my session with him," said Thomas, 68.

The Wales-born artist has done portraits on great cricketers like Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Dr WG Grace, Dennis Lillee, and Richie Benaud. His next portrait will be of another Australian great — Victor Trumper.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates