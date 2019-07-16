Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima

cricket

Many big names came out on the occasion of Guru Purnima to express gratitude towards their teachers, including names like Schin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Sachin Tendulkar with Ramakant Achrekar (Pic/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took the opportunity to remember his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The legendary Indian cricketer in a tweet expressed his gratitude to Achrekar, saying, "Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student. Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today."

The Dronacharya awardee, has trained Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli among others at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¥à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤·à¥à¤£à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤µà¥ à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤°à¤ à¥¤

à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤®à¥à¤¹ à¤¤à¤¸à¥à¤®à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¥ à¤¨à¤®à¤ à¥¥



Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student.

Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today.#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/Tbd74ZdVb0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2019

The stalwart coach passed away at the age of 87 in January this year.

Upon Achrekar's death, Tendulkar said that his childhood coach had built the foundation of the master blaster's cricketing career.

"Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," Tendulkar said.

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times. Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and May you coach more wherever you are," he added.

Regarded as perhaps the best batsman to have played cricket, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen these days in the cricket commentary box, sharing his wisdom during Indian cricket matches.

With inputs from ANI

