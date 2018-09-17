Sachin Tendulkar: Piece of my heart will always beat for Kerala Blasters

football

Sachin Tendulkar has always been an integral part of the Blasters set-up and was often seen cheering the team from the stands in home and away games

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar yesterday said "a piece of my heart will always beat" for Kerala Blasters, after selling off his stakes in the franchise before the start of the new Indian Super League football season. Tendulkar has always been an integral part of the Blasters set-up and was often seen cheering the team from the stands in home and away games.

"In its fifth year, it is important that the club puts the building blocks for the next five years and beyond. It is also a time for me to reflect on the role that I should play. After reflecting and much discussion with my team, I have decided to exit my association with Kerala Blasters as a co-promoter," Tendulkar said in a statement.

"I strongly believe that Kerala Blasters is in very good shape and on its path to attain many more successes with the backing of its fans offering unconditional support. I am very proud of Kerala Blasters and a piece of my heart will always beat for the club. "Over the last four years, Kerala Blasters Football Club has been an integral part of my life. I have undergone all the emotions that millions of Kerala Blasters fans have undergone during this period.

Kerala Blasters finished as runners-up in the inaugural edition of ISL in 2014 and 2016. Kerala Blasters later issued a statement. "The existing 80 per cent shareholders of KBFC comprising IQuest, Mr Chiranjeevi and Mr Allu Arvind have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sachin Tendulkar's 20 per cent stake in the club," the franchise said in the statement.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever