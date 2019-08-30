Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan on the streets of Mumbai

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar visited the studio for an advertisement shoot when he was joined by Varun and junior Bachchan, who were also present there for filming a project.

Sachin Tendulkar with Varun Dhawan while the duo was playing cricket

Sachin Tendulkar had quite an eventful National Sports Day in Mumbai wherein he started the day by playing carrom with inmates of an old age home in Bandra and in the evening he played some gully cricket with Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan at Mehboob Studio, which is also in Bandra.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin shared his experience of mixing "work with play" and said, "Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with Varun Dhawan dropping by along with Abhishek Bachchan who joined us for some time. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement."

The 46-year-old cricketer backed and discussed the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

"I am very happy with the movement that has been launched. As we are not just a sports-loving nation, we are also sports playing nation. So, just by saying that we are young, doesn't mean we are fit," said Sachin.

Varun Dhawan while showing his support for the campaign informed about the importance of playing a sport to "distress."

"I think playing sports is a distressing activity in general for people nowadays. They get stressed due to the office pressure and playing can help," said the actor in the discussion he had with Sachin Tendulkar.

