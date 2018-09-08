Search

Sachin Tendulkar proud of his daughter Sara as she graduates in medicine course

Sep 08, 2018, 07:34 IST | A Correspondent

India's cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father yesterday as his daughter Sara graduated in medicine from the University College of London (UCL)

Sachin Tendulkar proud of his daughter Sara as she graduates in medicine course
Sachin Tendulkar with daughter Sara and wife Anjali

India's cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father yesterday as his daughter Sara graduated in medicine from the University College of London (UCL).

Tendulkar tweeted this picture and wrote: "It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @UCL, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the world. @saratendulkar."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sports newscricket newssachin tendulkar

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK