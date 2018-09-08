Sachin Tendulkar proud of his daughter Sara as she graduates in medicine course
India's cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father yesterday as his daughter Sara graduated in medicine from the University College of London (UCL).
Tendulkar tweeted this picture and wrote: "It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @UCL, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the world. @saratendulkar."
It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @ucl, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the ð Sara. pic.twitter.com/y9d8bpNzs3— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2018
