Sachin Tendulkar proud of his daughter Sara as she graduates in medicine course

cricket

India's cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father yesterday as his daughter Sara graduated in medicine from the University College of London (UCL)

Sachin Tendulkar with daughter Sara and wife Anjali

Tendulkar tweeted this picture and wrote: "It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @UCL, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the world. @saratendulkar."

It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @ucl, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the ð Sara. pic.twitter.com/y9d8bpNzs3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2018

