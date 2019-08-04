Sachin Tendulkar recalls school days with Vinod Kambli

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar shares a fond memory with Vinod Kambli on social media

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli recalled some childhood memories after the little master tweeted a throwback picture on Saturday.

Tendulkar, who fondly calls his mate Kamblya, wrote: "Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days. Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this."

To which, Kambli replied: "This brought back memories, Master! You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it. You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn't tell me and we both know what happened next! Aathavtay ka?"

Sachin responded: "Kasa visru shakto! Miss our playing days. Why don't you come over, we'll do something fun. Guys, any suggestions?"

