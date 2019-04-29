Sachin Tendulkar replies to BCCI ethics officer, slams dugout issue

ipl-news

Batting icon replies to BCCI ethics officer over the conflict-of-interest issue raised by MPCA member Gupta, whose objection to Sachin sitting in MI dugout is termed as 'misplaced'

Mumbai Indians' icon Sachin Tendulkar and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (left) watch the Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings from the dugout at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last Friday. Pic/PTI

Sachin Tendulkar yesterday provided an exhaustive response to the notice issued by the BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain over alleged conflict of interest complaint filed by Sanjeev Gupta, a life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Tendulkar, who is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee and a part of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians stated: "The Noticee was appointed to the panel of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in the year 2015. The Hon'ble Ethics Officer will appreciate that the Noticee was named as the 'ICON' for Mumbai Indians much prior to his empanelment with the CAC – which fact has always been in the public domain. Accordingly, the BCCI (is) aware of the Noticee's association with the Mumbai Indians Franchise at the time of his appointment to the CAC."

No breach

The Mumbai-based cricket icon denied that he has breached BCCI rule 38. "The Complaint wrongly assumes that the Noticee's association with the Mumbai Indians IPL Franchise ("Franchise") is in the capacity of "governance", "management" or "employment" – thereby attracting a conflict under Rule 38 (4)(j).

The Noticee's role and association with the Franchise are at best that of a mentor, on account of the Noticee being declared an integral part of and source of inspiration for the Franchise team since its inception. His role is limited to providing guidance to the Franchise team by sharing his insights, learnings and working closely with the younger members in the team to help them realise their true potential." In his response to Jain, Tendulkar challenged Gupta's objection to him sitting in the Mumbai Indians dugout.

'Jumping to conclusions'

He wrote: "The Complaint seeks to jump to conclusions about the Noticee's role in the Franchise on the sole (and incorrect) basis that the Noticee is allowed to sit in the dugout area with 'said IPL team outfit. "The above understanding in the Complaint is entirely misplaced. The issue of entry and access to the dugout area is dealt with by BCCI's Minimum Standards for Players and Match Officials Areas at IPL Matches ("PMOA Standards"). The PMOA Standards have been adopted by BCCI in support of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code. In particular, the PMOA Standards seek to restrict, to the greatest extent possible all methods of communication between Players, Player Support Personnel and Match Officials with all third parties, during the IPL match."

