Sachin Tendulkar sanctions Rs 40 lakh for a school in Kupwara district

Imperial Educational Institute Drugmulla, was established in 2007 is the only school in the locality



Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has sanctioned over R40 lakh from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for construction of a school building in Kupwara district of Kashmir. Imperial Educational Institute Drugmulla, was established in 2007 is the only school in the locality.

It currently has 1000 students studying in classes one to ten. The works requested by Tendulkar include construction of a school building with 10 class rooms, four laboratories, adminstrative block, six toilets and an assembly hall. Through MPLAD, he has sanctioned 7.4 cr funds for around 20 projects of schools in the country.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go